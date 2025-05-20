Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABG. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 275.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 801.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $233.64 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $312.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by ($0.02). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $361,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.08. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.50.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

