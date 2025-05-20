Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 4,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $264.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,304.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.25 and a twelve month high of $277.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Baird R W cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.25.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

