Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Avanos Medical worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 493.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $601.17 million, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.75 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $106,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,216.75. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

