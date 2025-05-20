Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 150.14 ($2.01) and traded as low as GBX 147.50 ($1.97). Avation shares last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.98), with a volume of 36,076 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.81) price target on shares of Avation in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Avation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Avation

Avation Stock Down 1.0%

About Avation

The firm has a market cap of £124.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 145.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 150.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.47.

(Get Free Report)

Avation PLC is a specialist commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of commercial aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.