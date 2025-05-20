Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 150.14 ($2.01) and traded as low as GBX 147.50 ($1.97). Avation shares last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.98), with a volume of 36,076 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.81) price target on shares of Avation in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
Avation PLC is a specialist commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of commercial aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world.
