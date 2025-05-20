Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 569.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,254 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Stem were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STEM. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Stem by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 76,320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 678,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,194 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stem by 403.4% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 286,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 229,738 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Stem from $0.40 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Stem from $0.35 to $0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.11.

Stem Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Stem stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $88.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Stem had a negative net margin of 328.11% and a negative return on equity of 275.79%. The company had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

