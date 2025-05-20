Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 475,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $54.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Research analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.