Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,919 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,473 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 156,006 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 397,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 260,472 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 67,431 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a $0.4439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

