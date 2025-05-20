Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,279 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $19,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 377.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 2,055.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $156.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.34 and a 200-day moving average of $147.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $183.83.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.32 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

