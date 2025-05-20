Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,921 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $19,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $167.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.31 and a 200-day moving average of $181.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.18. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.75 and a 12 month high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $898.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $861,845.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,777 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,294.20. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Further Reading

