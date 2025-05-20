Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 68,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BELFB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Bel Fuse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

BELFB stock opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.76. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $956.61 million, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.50. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Bel Fuse Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.14%.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

