Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,460.72 ($32.87) and traded as high as GBX 2,730 ($36.46). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,728 ($36.44), with a volume of 158,526 shares.
Bellway Stock Down 0.4%
The company has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,481.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,460.72.
Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 90.30 ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Bellway had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bellway p.l.c. will post 159.0741715 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
