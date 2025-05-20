Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,460.72 ($32.87) and traded as high as GBX 2,730 ($36.46). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,728 ($36.44), with a volume of 158,526 shares.

Bellway Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,481.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,460.72.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 90.30 ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Bellway had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bellway p.l.c. will post 159.0741715 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bellway Increases Dividend

About Bellway

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a GBX 95 ($1.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $38.00. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

