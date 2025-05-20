Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 463.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 7,390.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

