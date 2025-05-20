Best Fintech Stocks To Follow Now – May 18th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, The Carlyle Group, WEX, and Q2 are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and deliver technology-driven financial services—such as digital payments, online banking, peer-to-peer lending and blockchain solutions. These firms leverage software, data analytics and cloud infrastructure to innovate and streamline traditional financial processes, making them more efficient, accessible and user-centric. Investing in fintech stocks offers exposure to the sector’s rapid growth potential but also entails market, competitive and regulatory risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,584.92. 279,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,139. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,550.00 and a 12 month high of $2,610.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,135.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,999.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

RKT stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. 20,518,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,475,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.53 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

CG traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,457,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,935. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CG

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $139.50. The stock had a trading volume of 375,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,442. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. WEX has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $217.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEX

Q2 (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

NYSE QTWO traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $91.00. The stock had a trading volume of 486,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.99 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.44. Q2 has a 1-year low of $55.97 and a 1-year high of $112.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QTWO

Further Reading