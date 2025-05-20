Best Shipping Stocks To Research – May 18th

Shopify, United Parcel Service, Blackstone, Carrier Global, Expeditors International of Washington, Etsy, and Rio Tinto Group are the seven Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate or manage merchant vessels used for transporting goods and raw materials across oceans and waterways. Their performance is closely tied to global trade volumes, freight rates and shipping industry cycles. Investors often watch factors like charter rates, vessel supply, and fuel costs to gauge the outlook for these stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.75. 96,037,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,558,966. The stock has a market cap of $143.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.45, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. Shopify has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.90.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

UPS traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $101.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,309,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,390. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.61. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $149.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $146.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,788,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,479. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.48. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

NYSE CARR traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,296,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.94. The firm has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $83.32.

Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,634. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $131.59.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Shares of ETSY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $47.02. 4,058,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897,420. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78. Etsy has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

RIO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,612,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,069. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24.

