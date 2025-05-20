Best Small Cap Stocks To Follow Today – May 18th

Quantum Computing, AltC Acquisition, Virgin Galactic, Applied Digital, and TSS are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose market capitalizations typically fall between about $300 million and $2 billion. Because these firms are smaller and less established than mid- or large-cap companies, their share prices tend to be more volatile but also offer higher growth potential. Investors often include small caps in diversified portfolios to seek above-average returns over the long term. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of QUBT traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. 91,313,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,888,654. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. Quantum Computing has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of ALCC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,870,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. 109,271,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,152. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPCE

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,559,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,986,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 5.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

TSS (TSSI)

TSS, Inc. offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

NASDAQ TSSI traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,847,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,638. The stock has a market cap of $386.31 million, a PE ratio of 85.78 and a beta of 0.95. TSS has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSSI

Featured Stories