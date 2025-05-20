Best Virtual Reality Stocks To Watch Today – May 18th

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, and EPAM Systems are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or provide hardware, software and content for immersive virtual environments. This can include firms making VR headsets, motion-tracking sensors, 3D engines and related platforms. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of virtual and augmented reality technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $640.34. 18,351,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,546,315. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $571.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.82. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $442.65 and a 52 week high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,658,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,953,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.29. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on U

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

NYSE:EPAM traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.54. 1,089,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,046. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $138.15 and a one year high of $269.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

Featured Articles