BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stake Boosted by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,002 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,225,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,085,253,000 after purchasing an additional 280,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BHP Group by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,294,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,043,000 after buying an additional 846,963 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in BHP Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 710,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,669,000 after buying an additional 102,433 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in BHP Group by 1,898.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,405 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,543,000 after buying an additional 672,016 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 642,756 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,097 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BHP. Clarkson Capital upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BHP opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.86.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 44.77%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

