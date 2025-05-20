BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $118.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average is $103.10. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $121.10.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $2,208,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,716.28. This trade represents a 38.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $1,270,960.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. The trade was a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,505 shares of company stock worth $37,452,686. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BJ. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.06.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

