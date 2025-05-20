Blockchain Stocks To Consider – May 17th

Oracle, Globant, and Applied Digital are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, utilize, or invest in blockchain technology— the decentralized digital ledger system underpinning cryptocurrencies and various secure data applications. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the potential growth and innovation in blockchain-based solutions across industries like finance, supply chain, and healthcare. As with any equity investment, the performance of blockchain stocks depends on company fundamentals, market adoption of blockchain, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.31. 8,495,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,466,648. Oracle has a 12-month low of $114.55 and a 12-month high of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $448.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.57.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB stock traded down $32.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,007,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,797. Globant has a one year low of $88.03 and a one year high of $238.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,559,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,986,076. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

