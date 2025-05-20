Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Blue Bird by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Blue Bird by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Blue Bird by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blue Bird by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Bird currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.79.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.60. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 75.22% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $358.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

