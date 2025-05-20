BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires New Stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

In related news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $97,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at $573,091.11. The trade was a 14.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tyrone Graham sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $101,168.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,194.50. This represents a 22.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,926 shares of company stock worth $243,070. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Amalgamated Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $932.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $79.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.78 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

