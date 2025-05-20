BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Albany International were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Albany International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Albany International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIN opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.58. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $57.71 and a one year high of $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

AIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

