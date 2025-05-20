Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$65.40 and traded as low as C$65.40. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$66.83, with a volume of 104,582 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares cut Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$80.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$79.50 to C$78.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$80.64.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.66%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

