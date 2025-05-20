Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,959 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,212,000.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $125,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,446.64. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,708.18. The trade was a 9.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $561,900. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

View Our Latest Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

BFAM stock opened at $123.96 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.59 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $665.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.