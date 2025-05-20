Canadian Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 17th

CSX, Canadian Natural Resources, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities representing ownership in corporations incorporated or primarily operating in Canada, and they trade mainly on venues like the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). Holders of these shares may receive dividends and typically have voting rights in corporate decisions. Their market values fluctuate with company performance and broader economic factors, offering investors exposure to key Canadian sectors such as energy, mining and financial services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $31.32. 11,393,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,832,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78. CSX has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,276,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $38.86.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

NYSE CP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.59. 2,900,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average is $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

