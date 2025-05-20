Canfor (TSE:CFP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.13 and traded as low as C$13.61. Canfor shares last traded at C$13.70, with a volume of 180,027 shares.

CFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. CIBC cut Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Canfor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Canfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94.

Canfor Corp is a softwood lumber company that also owns around half of Canfor Pulp. It is active throughout North America, with lumber mills in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Southeastern United States. It has two reportable segments: Lumber and Pulp and Paper.

