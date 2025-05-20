Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 6,609 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15,105.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,972 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,545,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,730,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,549,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,186,000 after buying an additional 1,975,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.75 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.10%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,341.21. This represents a 22.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.36.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

