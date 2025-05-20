Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 147 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,436,000 after acquiring an additional 157,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 810,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,467,000 after purchasing an additional 42,021 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,623,000 after purchasing an additional 89,751 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 186,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 148,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

XAR opened at $188.50 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $137.09 and a 1 year high of $189.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.15.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.