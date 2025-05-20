Captrust Financial Advisors Has $415,000 Position in Axs Kl Leaders Etf (NYSEARCA:KNO)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Axs Kl Leaders Etf (NYSEARCA:KNO – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Axs Kl Leaders Etf were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Axs Kl Leaders Etf in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Axs Kl Leaders Etf alerts:

Axs Kl Leaders Etf Stock Performance

Shares of KNO opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. Axs Kl Leaders Etf has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $48.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81.

Axs Kl Leaders Etf Profile

The AXS Knowledge Leaders ETF (KNO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in highly innovative companies from developed markets. KNO was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is issued by AXS Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axs Kl Leaders Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axs Kl Leaders Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.