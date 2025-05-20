Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,394 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tidewater were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tidewater by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 2,018.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 336.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti bought 25,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,208,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,589,753.70. This trade represents a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater stock opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $110.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. Tidewater had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 13.92%. Tidewater’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

