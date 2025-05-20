Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGPT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,214,000.

Get Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF alerts:

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IGPT opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.67. The company has a market cap of $428.20 million, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Profile

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.