Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 444 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Silgan were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 385,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $2,563,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $128,530.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,589. This trade represents a 63.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $6,841,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,441,880.36. This represents a 35.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SLGN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded Silgan from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Silgan Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE SLGN opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $58.14.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

