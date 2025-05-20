Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as low as $1.41. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 11,429 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.68% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

