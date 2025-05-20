CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 884.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $886,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,518,352.48. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAVA opened at $90.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.72 and a beta of 3.28. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

CAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CAVA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CAVA Group from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

