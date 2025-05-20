Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 6,618 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,717,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 49,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 26,344 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,865,000 after acquiring an additional 223,332 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. Barclays decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $91.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND stock opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.79. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $126.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.77.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

