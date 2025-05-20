CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$154.15 and traded as low as C$149.33. CGI shares last traded at C$151.33, with a volume of 290,849 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIB.A. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$192.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CGI from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CGI from C$183.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. CIBC increased their target price on CGI from C$178.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$175.85.

Get CGI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GIB.A

CGI Price Performance

CGI Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$144.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$154.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

About CGI

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.