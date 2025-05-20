Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 656.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 507.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 7,321.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

MGE Energy Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of MGEE opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.27 and a 1-year high of $109.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.51.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $218.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MGE Energy

In other news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.83 per share, with a total value of $40,510.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,451.56. This trade represents a 4.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Featured Articles

