Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.66 and traded as high as C$13.56. Collective Mining shares last traded at C$13.54, with a volume of 78,228 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Collective Mining from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$743.86 million, a P/E ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making a significant new mineral discovery and advancing the projection to production.

