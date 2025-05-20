Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stake Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $98,244.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,786. The trade was a 33.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $428.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

