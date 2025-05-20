CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 1,135.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,744 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 555.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 44,018 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,868 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

CompoSecure Stock Performance

CMPO opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. CompoSecure, Inc. has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $17.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.22 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. On average, analysts predict that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Resolute Compo Holdings Llc acquired 233,070 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $3,861,969.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,580,986.91. The trade was a 36.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Deangelo acquired 45,045 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $500,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,900.40. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,340 shares of company stock worth $430,701. 74.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CompoSecure

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.