Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,961 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,601.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRL. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.43.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp bought 105,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,806,046.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,452,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,132,068. This trade represents a 4.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 385,307 shares of company stock worth $15,679,910. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.36. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

