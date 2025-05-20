Cranswick (LON:CWK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,967.51 ($66.35) and traded as high as GBX 5,300 ($70.79). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 5,260 ($70.26), with a volume of 133,181 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWK. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,370 ($71.72) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Cranswick alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWK

Cranswick Trading Up 2.5%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The company has a market cap of £2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,015.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,967.51.

In other news, insider Jim Brisby sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,011 ($66.93), for a total transaction of £350,770 ($468,505.41). 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cranswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cranswick is a leading and innovative British supplier of premium, fresh and added value food products, with revenues in excess of £2.0 billion. We produce and supply premium food to UK grocery retailers, the food service sector and other global food producers.

Our core market is the United Kingdom where we provide a range of high quality, predominantly fresh food including Fresh Pork, Poultry, Convenience and Gourmet Products and more recently have further expanded our portfolio by adding high quality pet food.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.