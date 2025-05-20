Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GoHealth in a report on Monday.
GoHealth Stock Performance
NASDAQ GOCO opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $149.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $21.00.
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $220.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.91 million. GoHealth had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About GoHealth
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
