Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 14,192 Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,787,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Greenfire Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Greenfire Resources Trading Up 0.7%

Greenfire Resources stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. Greenfire Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $312.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.31.

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $123.16 million during the quarter. Greenfire Resources had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.40%.

Greenfire Resources Profile

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

