Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 2,089 The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lovesac by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lovesac by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lovesac by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Lovesac from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lovesac from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Lovesac Price Performance

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.48. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $39.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.93.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.33. Lovesac had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $241.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

