Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,803 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 121,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 18,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.64. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $38.89.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.99 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 18.56%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

