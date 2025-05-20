Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 23,483 Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Value Base Ltd. bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,672,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 273,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 53,155 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 293,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,996,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of VLN opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.28. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

