Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $34,000 in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Down 2.9%
Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.
Insider Transactions at Nautilus Biotechnology
In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 53,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,767.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,117,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,016,610.12. This represents a 0.53% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 66,800 shares of company stock worth $62,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Guggenheim set a $2.50 price target on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 28th.
About Nautilus Biotechnology
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
