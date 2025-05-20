Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $34,000 in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

Insider Transactions at Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:NAUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 53,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,767.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,117,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,016,610.12. This represents a 0.53% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 66,800 shares of company stock worth $62,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Guggenheim set a $2.50 price target on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NAUT

About Nautilus Biotechnology

(Free Report)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.