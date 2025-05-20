Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $47,000 in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Entravision Communications Trading Down 1.3%
Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.47. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19.
Entravision Communications Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.27%.
About Entravision Communications
Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.
