Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,658,000 after acquiring an additional 250,078 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3%

DIA opened at $428.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.85. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $451.55.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

